Israel's strike on Yemen violates sovereignty of all Arab countries — Hamas

CAIRO, August 24. /TASS/. The latest Israeli strike on Yemen is a violation of sovereignty of all Arab states, the leadership of the Palestinian Hamas movement said on Telegram.

"Israel's aggression against Yemen is a blatant violation of international law and an encroachment on the sovereignty of all Arab countries," it said.

Hamas called on all Arab and Islamic countries to "support Yemen in the face of this attack" and thanked supporters of the rebel movement Ansar Allah, Houthis for their actions against Israel.

On Sunday, the Ansar Allah-owned Al Masirah TV channel reported that Israel had launched air strikes on the energy facilities of Sanaa, which is under the control of the Houthis. The Yemen Petroleum Company (YPC) refueling station and the Haziz power plant were shelled. According to an Al Masirah source in the Houthi Defense Ministry, the rebel air defense forces repelled attacks by most of the Israeli aircraft, forcing them to leave Yemeni airspace. At least two people were killed and 35 others were injured.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, they attacked Houthi targets in the Sanaa area, including the presidential palace complex, two power plants and a fuel depot — all of them were used for military purposes.