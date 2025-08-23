Ukraine racing to recruit Africans to its army through new embassies — expert

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Ukraine is racing to open embassies in Africa to recruit locals to its army, Alexander Ivanov, director of the Commonwealth of Officers for International Security, told TASS.

"At the start of this year, French President Emmanuel Macron voiced the idea of sending African soldiers to Ukraine to take part in hostilities against Russia. Ever since, Ukraine has accelerated opening embassies on the African continent," the expert said.

According to Ivanov, some of them operate already, including the Ukrainian embassy in Nouakchott, the capital of Mauritius, which was launched on May 22. "This rush with opening embassies is because Ukraine is planning to recruit Africans for military service in the Ukrainian armed forces," he concluded.