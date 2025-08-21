Ex-presidential aide warns US against providing Kiev with guarantees against Russia

WASHINGTON, August 21. /TASS/. The United States should not provide any security guarantees to Kiev that would threaten Moscow as Ukraine has never been a security interest for Washington, Doug Bandow, former special assistant to US President Ronald Reagan, writes in an op-ed for the American Conservative magazine.

"In any case, Washington should not issue security guarantees against <...> Russia," he points out. "Ukraine has never been even a marginal security interest for the US. That’s why the 1994 Budapest Memorandum provided no military guarantee. And why Washington made only empty promises to Kiev regarding NATO," Bandow adds. "Virtually no American was prepared to go to war for Kiev. It is no more vital a US interest today," he notes.

According to Bandow, "there is no justification for Washington to extend security guarantees of any sort to Ukraine."

Politico reported earlier, citing sources, that US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby had told NATO allies that the US planned to play a minimal role in any Ukraine security guarantees.