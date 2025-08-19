EU ministers to discuss next package of anti-Russian sanctions in late August — Kallas

BRUSSELS, August 19. /TASS/. Foreign ministers of the European Union will consider the 19th package of anti-Russian sanctions at an informal meeting in Brussels on August 28-30, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy wrote on the X after the EU extraordinary online summit.

"The next sanctions package against Moscow should be ready by next month. I have placed these topics at the top of our agenda for discussions next week among EU foreign and defense ministers," Kallas said.

The 19th package of sanctions will be presented to ministers at their meeting on August 28-30 irrespective of diplomatic efforts on Ukraine, a source told TASS earlier.