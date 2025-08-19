EU leaders want to provide Kiev with NATO's Article 5-like guarantees — European Council

BRUSSELS, August 19. /TASS/. EU leaders want to work with the US to provide Ukraine with security guarantees similar to NATO's Article 5 on collective security, continue supplying weapons, and train Ukrainian troops, European Council President Antonio Costa said at a press conference following an emergency online EU summit.

"Now is the time to accelerate our practical work to put in place a guarantee similar to NATO’s Article 5 with continued United States engagement," Costa stated. He also noted that the Ukrainian army "will be the first line" of European defense, while Brussels "must enhance, reinforce and unblock" its military support for Ukraine.

Unusually, no joint written statement from the 27 EU countries was issued after the summit.