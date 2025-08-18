Indian PM, Russian president speak over phone, discuss outcome of Alaska talks — statement

NEW DELHI, August 18. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reported on a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which they discussed the Russian leader's talks with US President Donald Trump in Alaska.

"I thank my friend President Putin for his phone call and for sharing insights on his recent meeting with President Trump in Alaska. India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and supports all efforts in this regard. I look forward to our continued exchanges in the days to come," Modi wrote on his X page.

A source in the Indian government previously told TASS that India expects the US to postpone or cancel the introduction of secondary sanctions for New Delhi's oil purchases from Russia following the meeting between Russian and US leaders in Alaska. Additionally, the source said that India hopes the meeting's outcome will positively impact trade negotiations between New Delhi and Washington.

On August 6, the US announced additional 25% tariffs on India due to its purchase of Russian oil and petroleum products. Taking these tariffs into account, India's tariffs on the US have increased to 50%. Trump has criticized India for buying most of its military equipment from Russia, along with China, which is the largest buyer of Russian energy resources. The Indian Foreign Ministry called the US and EU criticism of Russian oil imports unjustified. After meeting with Putin, Trump said that Washington would not impose tariffs on Russia's trading partners.

On August 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump met at a military base in Alaska. The meeting lasted about three hours. In a statement to the press following the talks, Putin said that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit. The Russian leader also called for a new chapter in bilateral relations and cooperation, and he invited Trump to Moscow. For his part, Trump announced the progress achieved in the talks but noted that they had not reached an agreement on everything.