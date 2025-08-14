North Korea not going to signal anything to US via Russian president — Kim’s sister

SEOUL, August 14. /TASS/. Pyongyang doesn’t plan to convey its readiness for talks with the United States via the Russian side at the upcoming Russia-US summit in Alaska, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister, deputy head of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea Kim Yo Jong, said.

Earlier, the South Korean media assumed that during the upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump, Russian leader Vladimir Putin may raise the topic of the situation on the Korean Peninsula and brief the American president on North Korea’s position. In such an event, according to some media outlets, Russia may become a mediator between the US and North Korea instead of South Korea.

"Media of the ROK (South Korea - TASS) made a supposition on August 12 that the DPRK's thoughts may be conveyed to the U.S. side at the Russia-U.S. summit meeting to be held soon. This is a typical proof that the ROK is having a false dream," she said in a statement released by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"Why should we send a message to the U.S. side. I would like to remind again the world that is listening to the news of the ROK media spreading false suppositions. We have nothing to do with the U.S.," she stressed. "We are not at all interested in talks that are obsessed with the irreversible past, and there is no more need to explain the reason."

She recalled her earlier statement that "the special personal relations between the top leaders of the DPRK and the U.S. will not be reflected in the policy and that if the U.S. persists with the outdated way of thinking, the meeting between the top leaders will remain only the "hope" of the U.S. side."

The Kremlin press service said on August 12 after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s phone call with North Korean leader Kim Jong UN that among other things the two leaders had discussed Putin’s upcoming talks with US President Donald Trump.