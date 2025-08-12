MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Kiev may agree to withdraw troops from the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) for fear that it could lose Washington’s assistance and have to face an even more difficult situation on the front, Ukraine’s Strana media outlet reported, citing political scientists who worked with Vladimir Zelensky’s office.

Earlier, Western media outlets said that the US demanded territorial concessions from Ukraine in order to resolve the conflict with Russia. The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources, that the US proposal for a settlement included the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the Kiev-controlled part of the DPR as the first step in efforts to achieve peace.

Trump said earlier that the US was studying the issue of territories for which battles had been taking place for three and a half years. "We're actually looking to get some [territories] back and [do] some swapping," he noted. However, Zelensky said on August 9 that the answer to Ukraine’s territorial question already is in the country’s Constitution and "no one will deviate from this."

According to experts interviewed by Strana, Zelensky currently seeks to persuade the US leader to return to an earlier initiative of a ceasefire along the entire frontline instead of supporting the demand for a withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbass. If he fails, Kiev will either have to refuse, risking losing Washington's support, or agree to pull troops out of the DPR. Experts believe that the second option would mean "a political suicide" for Zelensky, sparking protests and leading to his resignation.

"I’m not sure that there will be riots and Maidan-like protests if the entire Donetsk Region is given away but in exchange, Ukraine sees an end to the war and the mobilization campaign. There surely will be numerous accusations of surrender. But those will be aimed at the next elections. Besides, turning down Trump’s proposal could have far worse consequences, including an end to assistance, which will deteriorate the situation on the frontline," a political scientist told the media outlet. "His [Zelensky’s] main goal currently is to make sure that Trump does not put forward a demand like that at all. However, if he fails to achieve that, he will have to make a decision on whether to agree or refuse. The people on Bankovaya Street (the street in Kiev where Zelensly’s office is located - TASS) will make a decision after evaluating all risks and options," he added.