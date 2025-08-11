WASHINGTON, August 11. /TASS/. A personal meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump respectively, promises to become historic, Greg Mello who heads the Los Alamos Study Group in New Mexico shared to TASS.

"This summit will be historic — in one way or another," Mello, an anti-nuclear and anti-war activist, believes. "Oversimplifying but not by much, one path leads to peace, the other to war. Most of Trump's [electoral] base want peace. So do most Ukrainians," he maintained. According to the expert, Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky "is on his way out one way or another, but the neo-Nazis have to be expunged [from Ukraine’s government agencies] as well, which won't be easy or quick."

"The War Party in [Washington] DC and in some European capitals, frantically trying to be relevant, want Trump to be 'tough' [on Russia]." Hopefully, Trump is gaining more understanding of the situation and will act independently of these gangs, and truly choose peace," Mello noted.

He stressed that "Russia's core demands are reasonable and entirely aligned with US and European interests." "Hopefully Trump will see that," Mello stated.

"A lot rides on this meeting. We hope, among other things, that arms control diplomacy can start up again. Again, it will take time given the starting place in which we find ourselves," he added.

Trump said on Friday that he expects to meet with Putin in Alaska on August 15. The date and venue for the upcoming talks were later confirmed by Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, who said that Putin and Trump will focus on discussing scenarios of reaching a lasting peace in Ukraine. Ushakov stressed that the Kremlin expects any follow-up meeting between the two leaders to take place on Russian soil after their talks in Alaska.