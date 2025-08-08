China happy with Russia, US maintaining contacts — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, August 8. /TASS/. China is pleased that Russia and the United States are maintaining contacts and improving relations, President Xi Jinping told President Vladimir Putin by phone.

"China is pleased to see that Russia and the United States are maintaining contacts, improving mutual relations and promoting a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," China Central Television quoted him as saying.

It said that Xi Jinping outlined China’s principled position and said that there are no simple solutions to complex problems.

"Regardless of the changing situation, China will adhere to a consistent position and persistently promote reconciliation and negotiations," Chinese television quoted him as saying.