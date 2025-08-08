Palestinian president vows to do his utmost to thwart Israel’s plans in Gaza — agency

TUNIS, August 8. /TASS/. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has pledged to continue his political efforts at all levels to halt Israel’s plans to expand its military operations in the Gaza Strip.

"The president reiterated his commitment to continuing political efforts at all levels, including through appealing to the UN Security Council, the Arab League, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, to enlist international and regional support," the WAFA news agency quoted a press release from Abbas’ office after his phone call with King Abdulla II.

Abbas slammed Israel’s "decision as a new crime in a chain of Israeli atrocities in the West Bank" and "demanded an immediate end" to these actions. He stressed the need to "grant full responsibility over the Gaza Strip to the State of Palestine" and "cease fire immediately."

According to WAFA, after the phone call with the Jordanian king, Abbas spoke over the phone with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Earlier, the Israeli state-run Kan broadcaster reported, citing a statement from the Netanyahu government, that Israel’s war cabinet had approved the prime minister’s plan to gain full control of Gaza City and escalate operations across the Palestinian enclave. Under this plan, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will prepare for a comprehensive operation in Gaza while simultaneously delivering humanitarian aid to civilians outside active conflict zones.

The situation in the Middle East deteriorated sharply after armed supporters of the Palestinian Hamas movement from the Gaza Strip entered Israeli territory on October 7, 2023, killing residents of border settlements and taking hostages. The radicals called this attack a response to Israel’s actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel blockaded Gaza and launched a military operation in the strip to free the hostages and dismantle Hamas’s fighting capability. In March, Israel resumed fighting in the Gaza Strip, breaking a ceasefire established in January. Several rounds of negotiations mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States failed.