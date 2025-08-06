US plans to increase air, missile defense capacity by 30% in eight years — media

NEW YORK, August 6. /TASS/. The US Army plans to grow its air and missile defense force by 30% over the next eight years, the Defense News website reports, citing Lieutenant General Sean Gainey, head of the United States Army Space and Missile Defense Command.

According to him, the measures will include adding three new Patriot battalions, five Indirect Fire Protection Capability battalions and seven Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems batteries.

The plans are based on the lessons learned in the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, Defense News notes.

The news website reported earlier that the US Army planned to grow its operational Patriot air-and-missile defense force from 15 to 18 battalions. Another composite battalion that includes Patriot capability will be deployed to Guam.