Trump to make announcement at White House on August 6

WASHINGTON, August 6. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump will make an announcement at the White House later on Wednesday, according to his work schedule published by the presidential press service.

"4:30 p.m. - The President makes an announcement; Oval Office," the document reads.

According to US media outlets, the announcement could address additional import tariffs.

On August 4, Trump wrote on the Truth Social platform that he would substantially raise tariffs on India for buying and reselling Russian oil.