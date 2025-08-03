First in over five months batch of fuel reaches Gaza Strip from Egypt — TV

CAIRO, August 3. /TASS/. A batch of fuel, the first one in nearly six months, has entered the Gaza Strip from Egypt, Egypt’s Al-Qahera al-Ekhbariya television channel reported.

According to the TV channel, trucks with fuel crossed into Gaza via the Rafah checkpoint. The fuel will go to medical establishments and infrastructure facilities.

Apart from that, according to the Al-Ahram newspaper, Egypt’s Red Crescent Society has dispatched a convoy of 340 trucks with humanitarian cargoes, mainly food products.

In March, Israel resumed combat operations in the Gaza Strip, thus cutting short the ceasefire that had been in place in the enclave since January 2025. Several rounds of Qatar-, Egypt-, and US-mediated talks have failed to yield a new deal.