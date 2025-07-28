SCO to expand comprehensive cooperation with CSTO — secretary general

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will continue expanding cooperation with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), SCO Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev said.

"We will continue expanding comprehensive ties [with the CSTO]. The SCO is an open organization that is ready for mutually beneficial cooperation with all international structures, which share our goals and principles," he said in an interview with the Soyzhniki. CSTO (Allies) media outlet.

According to Yermekbayev, the SCO and CSTO continue work on updating the legal framework for their cooperation with a focus of practical results. "We regularly hold meetings between senior officials in the CSTO-CIS-SCO format. Representatives of the SCO Secretariat are invited as observers to SCTO maneuvers," he noted.

The SCO secretary general also said that the organization is active on the regional track as well. Along with the CSTO, its old partners are the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Eurasian Economic Commission, the Organization for Economic Cooperation, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), and other regional associations.

"Cooperation with the CSTO is exemplary in this context," he added.