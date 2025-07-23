Ukraine to insist on complete ceasefire during talks in Istanbul — Zelensky

MOSCOW, July 23. The Ukrainian delegation at the negotiations with Russia in Istanbul will insist on an immediate cessation of hostilities, Vladimir Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel.

"We will insist on the necessity of an immediate and complete ceasefire," he stressed.

The third round of direct Russian-Ukrainian talks is to be held tonight in Istanbul. Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the main topic of discussion will be the two countries’ draft memoranda. During the second round of talks, the Russian side submitted a memorandum where it outlined a number of its conditions for a ceasefire.