China to make decisive steps in response to 18 EU package of sanctions — Commerce Ministry

BEIJING, July 21. /TASS/. To protect the rights of national companies, the China will respond to the 18th package of EU anti-Russian sanctions with decisive measures, the Ministry of Commerce said.

"China insists that the European side immediately abandon its erroneous actions to include Chinese enterprises and financial institutions in the sanctions lists," the statement published on its website said. "China will take the necessary measures, and we will resolutely protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies."

The Ministry of Commerce draws attention to the fact that the EU sanctions "contradict the spirit of mutual understanding" reached at the highest level and "have a serious negative impact on trade and economic relations, as well as financial cooperation between China and the European Union." The commentary notes that China has repeatedly made representations to the European side regarding such unilateral measures by Brussels.

"China expresses its categorical dissatisfaction and resolute protest," the statement said. "China has consistently opposed unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law and are not authorized by the UN Security Council."

Last week, the EU Council introduced the 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions, which included four Chinese companies - Zhu Jiang Shipmanagement, ACE Electronic HK (registered in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region), Wuhan Global Sensor Technology and Shandong ODES Industry.