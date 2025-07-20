Iran, Russia to begin naval drill in Caspian Sea on July 21 — agency

DUBAI, July 20. /TASS/. The Russian-Iranian joint naval drills CASAREX 2025 in the Caspian Sea will kick off on July 21, the Tasnim news agency reported.

According to the agency, the three-day exercises will involve the two countries’ naval forces, as well as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iran’s elite military unit.

The objective of the maneuvers is to enhance security and protection of offshore areas, as well as to strengthen coordination between the two countries’ navies, the agency added.