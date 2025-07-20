Four more bodies found after Vietnamese boat capsized, death toll at 38

HANOI, July 20. /TASS/. Rescuers found four more bodies of people, who drowned when a tourist boat capsized in Ha Long Bay of the South China Sea, off Vietnam’s northern coast, the VTC news portal reported.

By midnight GMT, the crisis response center said five people are still listed as missing.

Vietnam News Agency reported that ten people have been rescued. The search and rescue effort continued despite unfavorable weather conditions, strong winds and heavy rain. Around a thousand people, including 30 divers, are taking part in the recovery effort.

According to official information, the vessel had 53 people on board: five crew members and 48 passengers. All of them are citizens of Vietnam, who came to Ha Long on a tourist trip.

The boat capsized and quickly sank due to a sudden storm.