Hamas threatens to take back offer to release ten hostages if Gaza talks stall

CAIRO, July 18. /TASS/. Hamas may revoke its previous proposal to release ten hostages held in the Gaza Strip if ceasefire talks are delayed or derailed by Israel, Abu Ubaida, a spokesman of Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing, said.

"If the enemy’s negotiators continue protracting or frustrate the ongoing consultations, we may no longer agree to partial deals [on Gaza], including releasing ten hostages," the Al Jazeera television channel quoted him as saying.

Hamas "has repeatedly offered to release all the hostages in recent months" and hopes that the current talks in Doha "will lead to an agreement that would guarantee the end of the war" in Gaza, he said.

On July 6, Hamas and Israel with mediation by Egypt, Qatar and the US resumed the negotiation process in Doha aiming to reach an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of Israeli hostages held in the enclave. advisor to Qatari prime minister and spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Qatar Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari said on July 8 that mediators at consultations in Doha on settling the Gaza conflict continue working to bring the positions of the Gaza-based Palestinian movement Hamas and Israel closer together, with the negotiation process still fluid. He noted that it will take time to reach a ceasefire agreement.