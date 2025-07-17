India’s Foreign Ministry cautions against double standards after sanction threats

NEW DELHI, July 17. /TASS/. India particularly cautions against the practice of double standards after statements of NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte about secondary sanctions against countries that continue buying Russian oil and gas, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal said.

"We would particularly caution against any double standards on the matter," Jaiswal told reporters, responding to a request for a comment on Rutte’s words that India, China and Brazil may face very tough secondary sanctions if they continue buying Russian feedstock.

"Securing energy needs of our people is understandably an overriding priority for us," he stressed.