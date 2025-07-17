German chancellor wants to know if US will replace European arms sent to Ukraine

LONDON, July 17. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz wants to know if the US plans to replace the weapons Europe sends itself to Ukraine.

"[US] President [Donald] Trump came up with an important initiative on Monday. The United States is ready to deliver weapons to Ukraine at the expense of European partners. Germany wants to make a major contribution," Merz said at a joint news conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London.

In his words, the details of the plan need to be discussed as quickly as possible.

"First of all, we need clarity on how the US will substitute for weapons systems handed over [to Ukraine] by Europe," the German chancellor said.

He added that defense ministers are now discussing ways to deliver Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

"It is not a matter of hours. It is a matter of days, maybe weeks, but the negotiations are very specific, and no result has been reached. However, the US side is ready to do that," the German chancellor said.

On July 14, US President Donald Trump said that Washington will continue transferring weapons and military equipment to Kiev if Europe pays for such supplies. The US government assumes that as part of a new deal with NATO, the alliance's allies will purchase about $10 billion worth of American weapons for Kiev, Axios portal reported. CNN, citing sources, reported that, in addition to the Patriot complexes, the United States may also transfer short-range missiles and ammunition for howitzers to the NATO countries for a subsequent shipment to Ukraine.