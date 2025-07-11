US Senate committee approves $500 million in military aid to Kiev through 2028

WASHINGTON, July 11. /TASS/. The US Senate Committee on Armed Services has approved $500 million in military aid to Ukraine through 2028.

The relevant provision was included in the draft US defense budget for fiscal year 2026, which was approved by the committee.

According to background documents released by the committee, its decision "extends the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) through 2028 and increases authorized funding to $500 million."

The committee’s proposed military budget states that it is "the policy of the United States to assist Ukraine in maintaining a credible defense and deterrence capability and to bolster defense and security cooperation with Ukraine to build a Ukrainian military that is capable of defending Ukraine and deterring future aggression."

Meanwhile, the draft military budget for 2026 also requires Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth to "continue to provide intelligence support, including information, intelligence, and imagery collection to the Government of Ukraine.".