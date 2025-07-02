US Intel assessments on Russia and 2016 election could be politically motivated — CIA

NEW YORK, July 2. /TASS/. US intelligence assessments, indicating that Russia allegedly tried to interfere into the 2016 presidential election in the United States to support Donald Trump, were compiled with numerous procedural violations and could be politically motivated, according to a report compiled by the the CIA’s Directorate of Analysis and published by New York Post.

"The review identified 'multiple procedural anomalies' that undermined the credibility of the ICA, including ‘a highly compressed production timeline, stringent compartmentation, and excessive involvement of agency heads,’" the New York Post said.

"The highly compressed timeline was atypical for a formal IC assessment, which ordinarily can take months to prepare, especially for assessments of such length, complexity, and political sensitivity," the document reads. "Therefore, the rushed timeline to publish both classified and unclassified versions before the presidential transition raised questions about a potential political motive behind the White House tasking and timeline."