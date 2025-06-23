Israel carries out largest series of attacks on Tehran since June 13 — IDF

TEL AVIV, June 23. /TASS/. Israel has "a few hours ago" completed the largest series of attacks on the military targets in Tehran since the beginning of the conflict on June 13, official representative of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Effie Defrin.

"The IDF has completed the largest wave of attacks it has carried out so far on Tehran with Israel focusing on attacks on the headquarters of the Iranian regime’s internal security apparatus and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," he said.

"As part of this series of attacks, 50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets dropped more than 100 munitions on military installations of the Iranian regime. This was done on the basis of high-quality and accurate intelligence," the Israeli military spokesman added. According to him, "the Israeli army has many more plans to attack" military installations on Iranian territory.

"Our message in these attacks is clear: We will continue to strike at every element and stratum of the regime that poses a threat to the state of Israel," Defrin concluded.