China ready to work with Russia to promote global multipolarity — vice premier

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. China is ready to work with Russia to promote global multilateralism and inclusive economic globalization, Vice Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Ding Xuexiang told Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of SPIEF.

"China is ready, together with Russia, as two superpowers, to make a proper contribution to promoting orderly, equitable multilateralism and inclusive, universally accessible economic globalization," the vice premier said.

Ding Xuexiang stressed Beijing's readiness to work with Russia "to implement important agreements reached at the highest level, as well as to support each other on the path of development and prosperity.".