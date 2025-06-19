Bundestag member suggests Russia, US team up to bring Nord Streams back online

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Russia and the United States could work together to revive the Nord Stream pipelines by establishing a joint venture for their restart and future operation, Matthias Moosdorf, a Bundestag member from the Alternative for Germany party, a member of the parliamentary foreign policy committee, said.

"I expect that Russia and the United States will be able to find a joint solution to create a bilateral enterprise to manage these pipelines," he told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum (SPIEF).

According to him, Alternative for Germany would support bringing the pipelines back online. "Of course, we would agree to the restoration and resumption of operation of both pipelines," the deputy stressed.

Commenting on the European Commission's plans to ban Russian energy imports, Moosdorf said that the sanctions policy, from the point of view of his party, is stupid and contrary to the interests of Europe and Germany. "Unfortunately, Europe has to pay a much higher price for gas, and this illustrates the stupid European policy," he concluded.