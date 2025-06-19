Area near Iran’s Khondab heavy water research reactor comes under Israeli attack — ISNA

TEHRAN, June 19. /TASS/. The area adjacent to Iran’s Khondab heavy water research reactor came under an Israeli attack, there is no danger of radiation leakage, ISNA reported.

According to the news agency, employees were evacuated from the nuclear facility beforehand.

The attack was delivered at around 6:00 a.m. local time (2:30 a.m. GMT) on Thursday as two projectiles were launched at the facility, with the other projectiles being repelled by air defenses, Iran’s national broadcaster said. No serious damage has been reported.