No credible evidence that Iran is close to creating nuclear weapons — UK diplomat

LONDON, June 16. /TASS/. There is no reliable evidence indicating that Iran is on the brink of nuclear weaponization and poses an imminent threat to Israel, former UK Ambassador to Tehran (2003-2006) Richard Dalton said.

"There is no evidence to that effect in the public domain," he told Sky News when asked whether he thinks that Iran is close to developing nuclear weapons. "We are entitled to disbelieve [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's claims that there was some recent change in Iranian policy and behavior. Personally, I don't think that evidence is available."

He noted that US intelligence sees no signs that Iran is taking any steps toward nuclear weaponization.

According to the former UK ambassador, Israel’s strategy of a preemptive strike would have been justified only if there was a real and imminent threat from Iran. There is "no credible evidence" that it was planning an attack, he added.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion targeting Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was limited.