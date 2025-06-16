Israel gave opportunity for dialogue on Iran, now aims to win militarily — Netanyahu

/Updates/

TEL AVIV, June 16. /TASS/. Israel gave an opportunity to resolve the dispute around Iran’s nuclear program by diplomatic means, but now it aims to achieve its objectives militarily, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"We have already given it a chance - 60 days. And while they [Iranians] were negotiating with the Americans, [Iran’s supreme leader] Ayatollah [Ali Khamenei] <…> told us that Israel will be destroyed. We got it. We now want to see the result," the Israeli premier said.

When asked whether the Israeli strikes may be paused to resume negotiations, if asked by the United States upon a possible request from Tehran, Netanyahu said: "No wonder they [Iranians] are sending such signals. We are delivering powerful blows to them. Obviously, they want us to stop. They want to continue to produce their lethal weapons: nuclear weapons that threaten our very existence, and ballistic missiles. Of course, we are obliged to eliminate both threats. If there is any other way to do it - you are welcome. But we gave them a chance in the past."

Netanyahu underscored that Israel will do its best to achieve its goals. He added that his country closely coordinates its operations with the United States, adding that the Jewish state is "already on the way to victory," and "this is becoming clear to the whole world," including the government of Iran.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion targeting Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was limited.