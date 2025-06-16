Iranian diplomat condemns Israeli strike on hospital in Kermanshah as war crime

TEHRAN, June 16. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has condemned Israel’s strike on a hospital in the city of Kermanshah in western Iran as a violation of international law and a war crime.

"Israeli aggressors targeted Farabi Hospital in Kermanshah, west of Iran. Attacking hospitals and residential areas, reportedly directed by their Defense Minister, is a grave violation of int'l law and war crime," he wrote on his X page. "History will judge; eternal shame awaits the regime's backers and apologists."

The Fars agency reported earlier that the building of the Farabi hospital in Kermanshah had been damaged after an Israeli strike.