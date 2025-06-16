Trump to meet with Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada — White House

WASHINGTON, June 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump will hold bilateral meetings with Vladimir Zelensky, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Canada, a White House official told reporters on Sunday. His words were quoted by the White House press corps.

As the official specified, on the sidelines of the summit Trump "will hold bilateral meetings with Carney, Zelensky and Sheinbaum".

Trump earlier arrived in Canada. The G7 summit (the UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and Japan) will be held from June 15 to 17 in the Canadian resort area of Kananaskis (Alberta).