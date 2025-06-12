US returning some diplomats, military dependents from Middle East due to danger — Trump

WASHINGTON, June 12. /TASS/. The decision by the Washington administration to return some of the staff of the American embassy in Iraq and family members of military personnel from the Middle East to the United States is due to possible danger, US President Donald Trump said.

Americans were advised to leave the region "because it could be a dangerous place, and we'll see what happens," he said at an appearance at the Kennedy Center.

Trump also noted that the US did not want Iran to develop a nuclear weapon. "We're not going to allow that," he stressed.

In recent weeks, the Washington administration has been concerned that Israel is preparing a strike on Iran despite ongoing negotiations on Tehran's nuclear program. Axios reported earlier, citing sources, that Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a telephone conversation on June 9 to refrain from any action that could hinder negotiations over Iran's nuclear program.