WASHINGTON, June 10. /TASS/. Washington is reviewing which military equipment and weapons to decommission or classify as outdated, taking into account lessons learned from the conflict in Ukraine, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated.

"We've learned a lot of things from what has happened in Ukraine. We've learned a lot from what China is attempting to do in the systems they're building. So, if we have systems and platforms that are not survivable in the modern battlefield, or they don't give us an advantage in a future fight, we have to make the tough decisions right now," the Pentagon chief said during a hearing before the US House of Representatives Appropriations Committee.

He also acknowledged that the US Armed Forces are closely monitoring the use of unmanned aerial vehicles in Ukraine in real time.

Meanwhile, Hegseth assured that Washington had not been informed in advance by Kiev of its plans to strike Russian military airfields with drones. "It was a <...> very effective operation that we were not aware of in advance," Hegseth stated.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Kiev regime launched a terrorist attack with FPV drones on airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions on June 1. Attacks on the Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions were successfully repelled. Several aircraft caught fire due to the strikes, but the blazes were quickly put out. The ministry also confirmed that there were no casualties among servicemen or civilians and that several suspects were detained.