US blocking Gaza resolution signifies Washington's moral decay — Iranian MFA

DOHA, June 5. /TASS/. The US veto on the UN Security Council draft resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip highlights the moral decay of the US administration, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei stated.

"The US veto of the resolution demanding the Zionist regime halt its actions in Gaza is not only a dismissal of the international community's will and the desires of the people in the region, who want an end to Israeli crimes, but also a clear sign of the moral decay within the US administration. It serves as proof of their complicity in the ongoing massacres, including the killing of children, in the occupied Palestinian territories," Baghaei said, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry's official Telegram channel.

On June 4, the United States vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution on Gaza. The document calls for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, as well as the release of all hostages held in the Palestinian enclave. The draft resolution was prepared by the 10 non-permanent members of the UN Security Council. The US was the only country to oppose the resolution.