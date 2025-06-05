Russia's humanitarian aid to Africa welcome, shows country's generosity — UN relief chief

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russia's humanitarian aid to African nations has been extremely welcome and demonstrates the generosity of the Russian government, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher told TASS in an interview.

"This is essential support and it's very welcome, particularly around food aid and particularly in areas that are suffering from the risk of starvation and famine. So it's very welcoming and represents the generosity of the Russian government in being willing to participate in those programs," Fletcher said when asked about how effective Russia’s aid has been in combating hunger in Africa.

Nonetheless, Fletcher noted that even more needs to be done as the region’s humanitarian needs continue growing. "I was recently in Sudan. I went into Darfur. I've met so many of those who are facing starvation and famine conditions right now. So we've got to work together as an international community and show even greater generosity," he emphasized.