Poland's capacity to deliver arms to Ukraine heavily constrained — paper

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Poland's capacity to supply weapons to Kiev is severely limited, and Warsaw is not ready to send the MiG-29 fighters promised a year ago, the newspaper Rzeczpospolita quoted the head of the country’s intelligence agency, the National Security Bureau, Dariusz Lukowski.

"Our resources to help [Ukraine] today are limited, especially since Poland is in a completely different situation than other countries," said Lukowski.

"[This matter] has not been fully agreed upon," he said when asked when Warsaw will transfer to Kiev the MiG-29 fighters promised by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to Vladimir Zelensky in July 2024.

According to Lukowski, Poland has supplied weapons and military equipment worth about €5 billion to Ukraine.