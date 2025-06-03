NATO to reassess weaknesses after Ukraine’s strike on Russian airfields — NYT

NEW YORK, June 3. /TASS/. NATO member countries are considering the need to reassess their weak spots after Kiev’s attack with FPV drones on Russian airfields, The New York Times (NYT) reported, citing a defense official from one of the European countries of the alliance.

Several experts said that UAVs pose a serious threat to military bases, which can be attacked at any moment, according to NYT.

James Patton Rogers, a drone warfare expert at Cornell University, said that Western powers were particularly vulnerable at the many military bases they have in other countries, like the small, so-called lily pads in the Middle East and Africa, where a range of extremist groups and other ground conditions make it nearly impossible to issue a standard kind of protection.

The newspaper also notes that the massive June 1 attack will not stop Russia from continuing offensive operations.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Kiev regime carried out a terrorist attack with FPV drones against the airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur Regions. The attacks in the Ivanovo, Ryazan and Amur Regions were thwarted. Several aircraft caught fire, which was put out.

There were no casualties among military or civilian personnel, while some participants of the terrorist attacks were detained.