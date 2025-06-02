Ukraine gave Germany no forewarning about drone attack on Russia — cabinet

BERLIN, June 2. /TASS/. Berlin was not informed in advance about the Ukrainian drone attack on targets in Russia, German Cabinet Spokesman Stefan Cornelius told reporters.

"The German government was not informed of this," Cornelius said in response to a related question, adding that Berlin did not believe Kiev was under any obligation to provide such information.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Kiev regime carried out FPV drone attacks against airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions. The attacks in the Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions were repelled. Several aircraft caught fire in the attacks, but all of them were extinguished. The ministry added that no military or civilian casualties were reported, while several individuals involved in the attacks were detained.