MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Following Karol Nawrocki's victory in the second round of Poland's presidential election, opposition figures from the Law and Justice (PiS) party - the country's right-wing opposition - are increasingly calling for Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s resignation. Among the first to voice this demand was Andrzej Sliwka, a PiS member of the Sejm, who appeared on RMF24 radio.

"The prime minister must resign," Sliwka declared unequivocally.

The legislator argued that Nawrocki’s main opponent was not Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, but Donald Tusk himself. "Rafal Trzaskowski was merely a weak agent executing Tusk's will. Tusk lost," Sliwka emphasized.

In his view, Nawrocki’s victory signifies that "the government has been shown a red card."

According to the State Election Commission, with 100% of ballots counted, Karol Nawrocki secured 50.89% of the vote in the runoff. His opponent, Rafal Trzaskowski, received 49.11%.