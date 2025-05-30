Trump decides US general will be Supreme Allied Commander Europe — report

WASHINGTON, May 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump decided that a US general will for now continue to hold the post of Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Reuters reported.

Citing three unidentified US officials, a Western official and a NATO source, the report said Trump had already communicated the decision to North Atlantic Alliance Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

Traditionally, the same person holds the positions of Supreme Allied Commander Europe and US European Command. Air Force Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich is expected to become the next EUCOM commander. Now the director for operations at the US military's Joint Staff, he will succeed Army General Christopher Cavoli.

EUCOM also oversees the Middle East and North Africa.

NBC News reported in March that the Trump administration was considering the possibility that the US will give up the post of SACEUR, which has been held exclusively by US generals since 1951. According to the report, the idea was part of a major reorganization of US commands aimed at cutting costs. Should the plan materialize, NBC said, it would mark a retrenchment in America’s leadership in the alliance.