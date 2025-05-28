Yemen's internationally recognized government relies on Russia's support — president

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The internationally recognized government of Yemen counts on Russia's help in resolving the situation in the republic, Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad Muhammad al-Alimi said during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

"We look forward to cooperating with Russia. We want Russia to help us in returning peace, stability and security to Yemen, as well as in reviving a normal functioning republican regime," he said.

Alimi also thanked Putin for supporting the internationally recognized government of the republic, where the civil conflict between the legitimate authorities and Yemeni Houthis from the rebel Ansar Allah movement is still underway."