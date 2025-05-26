Luxembourgish member of European Parliament says he arrived in Moscow to discuss Ukraine

BRUSSELS, May 26. /TASS/. Luxembourgish Member of the European Parliament Fernand Kartheiser said that he has arrived in Moscow, where he is going to discuss, among other things, the situation around Ukraine.

"It's time to renew dialogue with Russia! I am in Moscow at the invitation of the [Russian] State Duma to discuss with Russian counterparts the many pressing issues that our countries and our continent are facing," the member from the European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR) wrote on his X social media page.

"I will meet with members of government and the two chambers of Parliament, today and tomorrow, to discuss bilateral relations, human rights, peace in Ukraine and in Europe, and the relations of international organizations with the Russian Federation," he said.

Earlier, Kartheiser announced that he would visit Moscow at the invitation of Russia's State Duma (the lower house of the Russian parliament). Because of his visit he faced threats of expulsion from the ECR, Politico Europe wrote, citing a letter written by the head of the Swedish delegation to the party, Charlie Weimers, and signed by several other national party leaders.