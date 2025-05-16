Strategy of war of attrition not working with Russia — US official

NEW YORK, May 16. /TASS/. The US administration is convinced that the West’s former strategy of a war of attrition on Russia is not working and US President Donald Trump wants to promote peace in Ukraine, US Deputy Special Presidential Envoy to the Middle East Morgan Ortagus said.

"He [Trump] is trying to bring both sides together in any war. Listen, nobody wins if this war continues. You know, the last [US] administration tried to play a game of a war of attrition with the Russians, which in history no one's ever won. ‘As long as it takes’ was never a winning strategy. It certainly wasn't in the last administration, and is not one that really works with the Russians," she told Fox News.

"So, we are working to try to fix many years of [Washington’s] failed and bad diplomacy. It certainly is a challenge, but I think the President has his top team working on it," she stressed.