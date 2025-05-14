Rubio, Witkoff to travel to Istanbul on May 16 for Ukraine talks

DOHA, May 14. /TASS/. US Presidential Special Representative Steven Witkoff announced in Doha that he, along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, will travel to Istanbul on May 16 to participate in discussions on Ukraine, according to Reuters.

On May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended an invitation to Kiev to resume direct talks without preconditions, proposing that negotiations begin on May 15 in Istanbul. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky expressed his intention to arrive in Istanbul on the same day. Zelensky’s decision follows a call from US President Donald Trump, who urged Ukraine to accept the negotiations proposed by Putin immediately.

A White House spokesperson confirmed on May 13 that Rubio, Witkoff, and U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg are scheduled to travel to Istanbul for these talks.