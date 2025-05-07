Pakistan's Defense Ministry says shot down five Indian aircraft

ISLAMABAD, May 7. /TASS/. Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif told Reuters in an interview that the Islamic Republic's armed forces have shot down five Indian Air Force planes.

Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, in turn, stated that the Pakistan Air Force had not lost a single aircraft. He underscored that all downed jets were operating within Indian airspace at the time.

Earlier reports indicated that three aircraft and one drone were downed by the Indian Air Force within the escalation that erupted on the night of May 6-7.