BERLIN, May 6. /TASS/. The Bundestag has elected Christian Democratic Union leader Friedrich Merz as Germany's Chancellor in a decisive second-round vote. The session was streamed live on the parliament’s official website.

Merz secured 325 votes – surpassing the 316 needed for a majority – while 289 deputies opposed his candidacy, with one abstention. "I accept the results of the vote," Merz stated, following his earlier failure in the first round earlier on Tuesday.