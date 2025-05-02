Trump to propose deep cuts to non-defense programs in 2025 budget

NEW YORK, May 2. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump will propose in his draft budget for the next fiscal year to cut $163 billion in spending related to environmental protection, renewable energy, education and foreign aid programs, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

A total of $557 billion would be allocated for so-called discretionary (non-mandatory) purposes, reflecting a 22.6% drop from projected spending for fiscal year 2025, which ends on September 30.

Major funding cuts will hit the departments of energy, education, housing and urban development, health and social services, as well as the Environmental Protection Agency. However, Trump's draft budget will earmark increased spending for the defense of the US border, the newspaper notes.