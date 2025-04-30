Syria seeks balanced, mutually respectful relations with Russia — foreign minister

TUNIS, April 30. /TASS/. The new government in Damascus is seeking such relations with Russia that are balanced and based on mutual respect, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani said in an interview with Al Arabiya television.

"We want balanced relations with Russia that are based on mutual respect," the television channel quoted him as saying.

According to the minister, Syria seeks to "capitalize on Russia's political and economic influence."

Turning to relations with the US, he said Damascus has many "shared interests" with Washington.

"We are open to developing strategic relations with the United States," the minister said.

The foreign minister also announced intentions to cooperate with China in rebuilding the country.

Syria’s armed opposition units started a major offensive on government troops at the end of November and entered Damascus on December 8. Bashar Assad resigned as president and left the country.

The de facto leader of Syria is now Ahmad al-Sharaa, also known under his nom de guerre Abu Mohammed al-Golani, who heads a group called Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (banned in Russia). On January 29 he declared himself the country’s interim president for a period that he said could last four to five years.