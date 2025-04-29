Trump says Ukraine to be ‘crushed’ very soon

WASHINGTON, April 29. /TASS/. Ukraine "will be crushed very soon," US President Donald Trump told the Atlantic magazine in an interview.

"I think I'm saving that nation. I think that nation will be crushed very shortly. It's a big war machine. I think I'm doing a great service to Ukraine. I believe that," he said.

Trump was also asked if he could allow a situation in which the United States would provide Ukraine with even more weapons.

"Doesn't have to be weapons," he said. "There are many forms of weapons. Doesn't have to be weapons with bullets. It can be weapons with sanctions. It can be weapons with banking. It can be many other weapons," he answered.